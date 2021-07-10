'Botox' to go on screen at Burgas International Film Festival

Written and directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, 'Botox' will be screened at the competition section of the Burgas Film Festival in Bulgaria at its 6th international presence.

The Burgas Film Festival, which is known for its tough selection of films in the competition category, has selected only seven films in this category, all of which have already been screened at festivals such as Venice, Rotterdam, Berlin, Toronto, Turin, Gijon, Hot Docs and Melbourne.

'Botox' has already won the Best First Film Award at the Fajr International Film Festival and the Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards at the Turin Film Festival in Italy.

The synopsis of the 'Botox' reads, "Akram and Azar two sisters lie about the disappearance of their brother by telling everyone he has fled to Germany. In time this "lie" takes a life of its own and leads everyone to dark and mysterious places."

Sussan Parvar, Mahdokht Molaei, Soroush Saeedi, Morteza Khanjani and Mohsen Kiani are among the cast members of this film.

Burgas International Film Festival is one of the most important Bulgarian film festivals. For the last five years, the month of July has become a regular fixture for thousands of art cinema lovers coming from all over the globe.

The sixth edition will take place from July 16 to 23th in several emblematic Burgas locations: the “Snail” stage, the cultural center “Sea casino” and the city gallery “Georgi Baev”.

The festival is considered a prestigious cultural event on both national and international scales. It is a long-awaited gathering for those who appreciate quality movie productions and for those who are eager to discover new authors, productions and tendencies in the cinema universe.

