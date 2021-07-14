Germany invites 'Crab' to 33rd Dresden animation fest.

The 11-minute animation 'Crab' is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

FILMFEST DRESDEN was founded in 1989 before the imminent collapse of the GDR and the reunification of Germany. The short film festival focuses on a short film in all its facets and has become one of the most important festivals of its kind throughout Germany. FILMFEST DRESDEN is also one of the best endowed short film festivals in Europe with prizes and awards worth €67,000.

Since its inception as a forum for banned or rarely screened feature films, FILMFEST DRESDEN has developed into a short film festival with a permanent position on the international circuit.

The festival's International Competition has been held since 1992, and this was followed in 1998 by the establishment of a National Competition for German productions. Since 2004, the Saxon State Ministry for Science and the Fine Arts Promotion Prize worth €20,000 has been awarded in this section.

This year the event will be held from July 13 to July 18.

'Crab' has also participated in several international events including the 14th Fest Anča International Animation Festival and Animatricks International Animation festival in Finland.

HJ/5257717