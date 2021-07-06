2 Iranian documentaries to vie at Italian Ischia film fest.

Iranian documentaries 'Days of Ignorance' by Abolfazl Tajik and 'Bride of flood' by Zia Hatami are to take part in the named event.

The Ischia film festival was born in 2003 when it had the name "Foreign Film Festival". The art directors of the festival are Michelangelo Messina and Boris Sollazzo.

In 2021, the 19th edition will take place in the spectacular location of the Castello Aragonese, from 26 June to 3 July 2021.

The festival aims to give prestige to the locations of the films by conferring artistic recognition to the extraordinary works, directors, the directors of the photography, and set designers, who enhance Italian and foreign destinations by increasing the phenomenon of cine tourism.

