'The Cocoon & Butterfly' goes to Busan Kids & Youth FilmFest.

'The Cocoon & Butterfly' is about an eight-year-old girl (Parvaneh) who is out of school because of a disability. The nine-year-old boy (Yavar) tries to teach her.

The 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival will be held for 8 days from 5 to 12 July 2021 in Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea.

BIKY is the only young festival in Korea that has provided a venue for young audiences to communicate through various films from all over the world.

BIKY has one competition called 'Ready~Action!' for films directed by young directors under the age of 18. the remaining sections are non-competition for professional directors who made films for young audiences. For these directors, BIKY presents a special award "Heart-on Award".

