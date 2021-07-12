'The Tank' wins spirit award of Brooklyn film fest.

Starring Nader Fallah, the narrative has been directed by Mojtaba Purabdollah.

The film is about, Abolfazl a 10-year-old boy who lives in an apartment up on the roof of which is a tank of water that supplies the water of the building. He along with his friends go on the roof to swim in the tank as a hobby. One day Abolfazl closes the lid of the tank while Mohammad is in it.

Screenwriter and filmmaker Bruno Derlin and filmmaker Rick Gomez were the jury members of the short narrative film competition.

The organizer of the festival was the Brooklyn Film Society, which is a non-profit organization that missioned to provide a public forum in Brooklyn in order to advance public interest in films and the independent production of films.

The festival premiered 140 films that actually were viewable online and a shorter lineup that New Yorkers could catch in-person at Windmill Studios in Greenpoint.

