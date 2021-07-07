Iranian movies at Busan Int'l kids & Youth Film Fest

"Naughties" by Nadereh Torkaman, “The Kites” by Seyyed Payam Hosseini, and “Witness” by Ali Asgari have been selected to be screened in various categories of the festival, which will run until July 11.

"Naughties" is about the children of a village who decide to organize their football team during the summer holidays. They come up with interesting ways to overcome problems and obstacles.

“The Kites” is competing in the Embrace the Difference category, which thinks about how to respect and embrace differences.

The film is about a border boy who falls in love with a girl who lives across the border. He tries to reach out to the girl through the missing girl’s kite on the other side of the border.

“Witness”, a co-production between Iran and France, tells the story of a mother who helps an elderly woman in a shopping mall in Tehran. A tragedy occurs, brutally confronting her with the impact of her actions.

The film has been selected for Asian Panorama, a section that features fiction and shorts with controversial issues and films with a high level of completion.

The 16th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival will be held for eight days from 5 to 12 2021 in Busan.

BIKY is the only young festival in Korea that has provided a venue for young audiences to communicate through various films worldwide.

