'Burned' finds way to Fresco Film Fest. in Armenia

Fresco International Festival of Modern Art and Spiritual Films of Armenia is going to host the Iranian short film 'Burned' directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi.

The festival is scheduled to be held from August 20 to 29, 2021 in Yerevan.

The purpose of this cinematic event is to promote the spreading of love, solidarity, and human values among people through spiritual and cultural dialogue.

The synopsis of 'Branded' reads, "Hafiz decides to cross Afghanistan's border to save his wife and young daughter."

The cast includes Ghasem Alizadeh, Akbar Akbarzadeh, Nabi Mousavi, Darya Tajik.

