Jul 7, 2021, 9:21 AM

Iran planning to produce uranium silicide fuel

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's plan to produce first uranium silicide fuel at Tehran Research Reactor has been announced to IAEA, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations said.

9 days ago, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran informed IAEA of its plan to produce uranium silicide fuel at Tehran Research Reactor, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations said, adding that its operations began immediately.

Uranium silicide fuel is a modern type of nuclear fuel the technology of which is only available in a few countries, Kazem Gharibabadi noted.

Saying that the research and development process of producing silicide had begun about three months ago using natural uranium, the envoy said, "In the new process, a new fuel plate is produced using 20% ​​enriched uranium."

Saying that this measure, will significantly improve the quality and quantity of radiopharmaceutical production, he also asserted that it will make the Islamic Republic of Iran one of the leading countries in the field of nuclear technology.

