Russia reacts to IAEA’s request from Iran for additional access

In a Wednesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “For accurate understanding, it is necessary to know that the issue of access of #IAEA inspectors to 2 sites in Iran for taking environmental samples has no relation at all to so-called “possible military dimension” of the Iranian nuclear program.”

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Tuesday that Iran's uranium stockpile is now five times more than the limits set in Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

In a quarterly report released Tuesday, the nuclear energy watchdog indicated that the stockpile, as well as the levels to which Iran has been enriching its uranium, have gone beyond the limit Iran was committed to under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Reacting to the report released by IAEA on Iran's enrichment uranium level, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi underlined the commitment of Iran to the voluntary Iran-IAEA agreement, known as the additional protocol.

He also added that the Agency’s request for clarification or access to additional locations based on unfounded claims does not oblige Iran to comply with the said request.

MNA/FNA 13981214000854