Jul 5, 2021, 11:00 PM

67 athletes to represent Iran in Tokyo Olympics

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Deputy Iran sports minister has said that the number of Iranian representatives in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics has increased compared to the previous round of the games.

Jamshid Taghizadeh, Iran's Deputy Sports and Youth Minister, said that as compared to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the number of Iranian athletes has increased from 64 to 67.

He said that the number of sports fields that Iran will have players taking part in the competitions has also increased.

Taghizadeh also said that Iran will have female representatives at weightlifting and badminton for the first time ever, adding that the basketball and volleyball teams of Iran will also participate in the Olympics games.

He also noted that Iranian players in wrestling, taekwondo, and karate fields can contribute to Iran's good results.

The deputy sports minister also pointed out that good preparation has been made for both the Olympics games as well as the second round of Asian football World Cup qualifiers.

