Iran Taekwondo finishes Tokyo Olympics with no medal

While in all five previous Olympics since the 2000 Olympics in Australia, the Iranian taekwondo representatives had won at least one medal, this time in Tokyo, the three-member taekwondo team of Iran will have to return to their country without a medal.

Mir Hashem Hosseini at Men's 68 kg category lost both his games against his opponents. He first was defeated by Lee Dae-Hoon of South Korea 30-21 this morning followed by another defeat against U. Rashitov from Uzbekistan.

Another Iranian Taekwondo practitioner, former world vice-champion Armin Hadipour Seighala at Men's 58kg was heavily defeated by L.L. Guzman 26-6 followed by a win against J. Ochoa Fernandez from Colombia 22-19.

The third representative of Iran in Taekwondo Nahid Kiyani lost to Kimia Alizadeh from Refugee Olympic Team in the Qualification contest and was knocked out of the competitions.

Iran taekwondo could enter Olympics in 2000 Sydney Olympics for the first time in the history of the games and has been able to secure at least a medal in the past five rounds so far except for this year.

