Eight Iranians invited to Olympics games by intl. bodies

Apart from the supervisory staff, officials, coaches, and athletes who will accompany the Iranian sports teams and athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, there are other Iranians who are invited by the different world federations as referees, jury, doctors, other representatives to represent them in the massive and highly prestigious event.

For the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, eight Iranians are invited by various world federations to participate in the great event.

Afshin Badiei as a member of the jury and Simin Rezaei as a referee in table tennis, Majid Naseri Khoram as a referee in cycling, Mohammad Mosalaeipour as a wrestling referee, Farhad Moradi Shahpar as a member of the Medical Commission of the World Swimming Federation, Ali Moradi as an ITO in the field of weightlifting, Ahmad Donyamali, as a member of the board of directors of the World Canoe Federation, and Pariya Shahriari, as a member of the executive board of the World Football Federation all from Iran, will represent their respective international bodies in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Iran sports delegation to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will comprise 67 athletes in various sports fields.

