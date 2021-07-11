Mahdavikia appointed as manager of Iran U23 football team

The Presiding Board of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) appointed Mehdi Mahdavikia on Sunday as the new manager of the Iranian Under-23 national football team.

Mehdi Mahdavikia used to play for the national men's football team as the right-winger or full-back.

The decision to appoint Mahdavikia as the new coach Iranian U23 national football team comes the team is set to play in the qualifiers of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

The process of signing the contract with Mahdavikia has started today and no detail of the contract is available at the moment.

