Iran to begin basketball games in Olympics 2020 against Czech

The Czech Republic became the last team to seal a berth in the Tokyo men's basketball tournament after beating Greece 97-72 in the final of their qualifying event held in Canada.

Iran will compete in men’s basketball at the Olympics for the third time in its history after earning its spot as the highest-ranked Asian team at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Iran is in Group A along with the U.S., France, and the Czech Republic. Iran will play the Czech Republic at the Saitama Super Arena. The Persians are scheduled to face the U.S., and France on July 28 and 31, respectively.

The Iranians have previously participated in the 1948 and 2008 Olympic Games.

The top two teams in each of the three groups and the two-best third-place finishers move on to the quarterfinals.

