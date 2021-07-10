  1. Sports
Para-archer becomes vice-champion in world competitions

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iranian femal para-archer Zahra Nemati has become the vice-champion in the world competitions held in the Czech Republic.

On the last day of the Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament in the Czech Republic, Zahra Nemati won a silver medal in the women's individual ricochet division.

Nemati lost to a player from Italy in a close and breathtaking final match.

She lost to her opponent 6-4 to bag a silver medal for Iran.

She had won the quarterfinals 6-2 against an archer from Turkey and advanced to the semifinals of the competition.

In the semi-finals, she won 6-4 against a Russian representative on Friday.

