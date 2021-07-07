  1. Sports
Jul 7, 2021, 8:29 PM

Iran suffers heavy defeat against Lithuania in basketball U19

Iran suffers heavy defeat against Lithuania in basketball U19

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – National Iranian U-19 basketball team was thrashed by Lithuania 53-96 in the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup on Wednesday.

Iran basketball U19 displayed very poor performance on Wednesday with a heavy loss against Lithuania in the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

The national Under-19 Iranian basketball team lost to its opponent 96 to 53.

With this defeat, Iran will have to compete among the losers for a place between 9 to 16 on the 16-team table.

The 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup is a tournament organized by FIBA for youth national teams aged 19 years old and below. The tournament is hosted in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia from 3 to 11 July 2021.

KI/5253060

News Code 175849
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175849/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News