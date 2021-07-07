Iran suffers heavy defeat against Lithuania in basketball U19

Iran basketball U19 displayed very poor performance on Wednesday with a heavy loss against Lithuania in the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

The national Under-19 Iranian basketball team lost to its opponent 96 to 53.

With this defeat, Iran will have to compete among the losers for a place between 9 to 16 on the 16-team table.

The 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup is a tournament organized by FIBA for youth national teams aged 19 years old and below. The tournament is hosted in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia from 3 to 11 July 2021.

