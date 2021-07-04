  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2021, 9:50 AM

Hamas spox:

Zionists responsible for outcomes of rising tension in Gaza

Zionists responsible for outcomes of rising tension in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) –Referring to last night’s military aggression of Zionist regime against Gaza, Spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that Zionist regime is responsible for consequences of tension escalation in Gaza.

 Fawzi Barhoum showed reaction to the military aggression of Zionist regime on Gaza Strip.

The Zionist bombing of Gaza was a failed attempt to impose new equations on the Palestinian resistance. Naturally, these measures cannot stop Palestinians from continuing their resistance, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The Palestinian people will use various forms of resistance to confront the Zionist regime and will not give up defending their lands and sanctuaries, he added.

Palestinian Resistance groups, including Kataeb al-Qassam, know very well how to deal with the Zionist enemy in line with foiling their conspiracies, said the spokesman. 

Zionist fighter jets fired two missiles at Palestinian resistance positions in southern Gaza. Palestinian sources also reported the flight of Israeli fighter jets and drones over Gaza.

MA/5249915

News Code 175647
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175647/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News