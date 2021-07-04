Zionists responsible for outcomes of rising tension in Gaza

Fawzi Barhoum showed reaction to the military aggression of Zionist regime on Gaza Strip.

The Zionist bombing of Gaza was a failed attempt to impose new equations on the Palestinian resistance. Naturally, these measures cannot stop Palestinians from continuing their resistance, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The Palestinian people will use various forms of resistance to confront the Zionist regime and will not give up defending their lands and sanctuaries, he added.

Palestinian Resistance groups, including Kataeb al-Qassam, know very well how to deal with the Zionist enemy in line with foiling their conspiracies, said the spokesman.

Zionist fighter jets fired two missiles at Palestinian resistance positions in southern Gaza. Palestinian sources also reported the flight of Israeli fighter jets and drones over Gaza.

