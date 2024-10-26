Iraqi Resistance attacks military target in occupied Acre

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance announced on Saturday the continuation of its anti-Zionist operations in response to the Zionist regime's war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Resistance group has conducted a drone attack on a military target in Acre, located in the north of occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

SD/ISN1403080502796