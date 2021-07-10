Protesters in UK call for boycotting Puma for backing Israel

Members of Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) gathered in front of Puma stores in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Chester and other parts of the UK, chanting "Death to Israel" on Saturday

The brand is up against a growing boycott movement over its deal with the IFA, which includes six illegal Israeli settlement teams, a report by the "morning star online" said.

Campaigners have accused Puma of complicity in the state’s apartheid regime by allowing its brand to “sportwash” Israeli crimes.

Over 200 Palestinian sports teams recently wrote to Puma asking them to stop endorsing Israeli apartheid.

