Jul 10, 2021, 9:46 PM

Protesters in UK call for boycotting Puma for backing Israel

Protesters in UK call for boycotting Puma for backing Israel

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) –Demonstrations were held on Saturday in several British cities against Puma to demand the sports brand end its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association.

Members of Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) gathered in front of Puma stores in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Chester and other parts of the UK, chanting "Death to Israel" on Saturday

The brand is up against a growing boycott movement over its deal with the IFA, which includes six illegal Israeli settlement teams, a report by the "morning star online" said.

Campaigners have accused Puma of complicity in the state’s apartheid regime by allowing its brand to “sportwash” Israeli crimes.

Over 200 Palestinian sports teams recently wrote to Puma asking them to stop endorsing Israeli apartheid.

