Jul 11, 2021, 3:41 PM

51 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Zionists in Nablus

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 51 Palestinians were injured during clashes erupted between Palestinians and Zionists in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in a statement reported that 51 Palestinians were wounded during the recent clashes with Israeli forces in the city of Nablus, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist regime's military forces in a hostile act attacked Palestinian demonstrators against the settlements in the West Bank and clashed with them severely.

The Zionists had recently wounded 126 Palestinians in West Bank city of Nablus.

The Zionists used plastic, war bullets and tear gas to disperse the Palestinian protesters.

The Zionist settlers had recently occupied the town of Jbeil Sabih in the Bita area of the West Bank to settle there and Palestinians forced them to leave there by holding massive demonstrations and clashes with the Zionists.

