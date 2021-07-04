Zionist settlers brutally attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Zionist settlers are continuing their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. Accordingly, Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Sunday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque. A fierce clash took place between settlers and Palestinian citizens following the attack of Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while Palestinian Resistance groups warned Israeli troops and settlers against any further attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Resistance groups have announced that, like “Battle of Sword of Quds”, they will continue to target Tel Aviv positions in case of attack of Zionists on sanctuaries of the occupied lands.

