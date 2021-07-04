Zionist airstrikes target positions in Gaza Strip (+VIDEO)

Local Palestinian sources reported Sunday morning that Israeli fighter jets had targeted some positions in the southern Gaza Strip.

Zionist regime's warplanes bombed the Badr base in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City, the Palestinian news agency Shehab reported.

Minutes later, Arab media reported that a rocket had been fired into the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at a shipping site northwest of Gaza City, Shehab News Agency added.

Palestinian media say the bombings were so intense that the terrible sound shook the entire Gaza Strip and that a lot of light could be seen from a distance.

Minutes later, a Shehab correspondent from the Gaza Strip said that initial reports indicated that one person had been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the north of the region.

According to these reports, the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip targeted agricultural lands west of the Al-Karama Towers, and the shipping site was not targeted.

Palestinian Resistance fighters are also firing at the Zionist regime's planes in the northern Gaza Strip with anti-aircraft systems, the Palestinian news agency Safa reported.

The Israeli army also issued a statement confirming the attacks, claiming that minutes ago, in response to the flight of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip, army fighters targeted a weapons factory belonging to Hamas.

