Hamas calls on African union to expel Zionist regime

Hamas called the Zionist regime's membership in the African Union as an observer member ‘shocking’ and called for its immediate expulsion of the Zionist regime from the Union.

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a statement announced that Zionist regime's decision to join the African Union would legitimize its occupation of Palestinian lands and territories and will also pave the way for the continuation of its hostile policies to violate inalienable rights of Palestinian people as well as committing atrocities against Palestinians, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement added that the decision taken by African countries, which have been plagued by colonialism and racism for centuries, is ‘regrettable’.

"As always, we consider support of African countries in just struggles for achieving freedom and independence, and we look forward to their strong and continued support for the Palestinian people," the statement added.

Accordingly, Hamas called for the immediate expulsion of Zionist regime from the African Union in line with meeting demands of the Palestinian people including establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the capital Al-Quds and return of refugees to their homeland.

