Palestinian Resistance not yet unveiled its advanced missiles

These sophisticated missiles have been produced under the condition of siege of Gaza Strip, Abu Hamza added.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Spokesman for Saraya al-Quds Brigades, an armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement stated that the Iron Dome system failed in the face of resistance missiles. The Palestinian Resistance groups in the ‘Battle of Quds Sword’ managed to overcome the Iron Dome system with their tactics.

Palestinian Resistance groups’ missiles passed through towns around Gaza, targeting the cities of Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Netanya and Beersheba in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, he said, adding, “We achieved great military achievements in the Battle of Quds Sword.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Hamza said that the claim of Zionist regime that it has intercepted and destroyed 90% of the Resistance missiles is nothing but a sheer lie.

Simultaneous and widespread firing of missiles, sometimes up to 100, greatly reduced the capability and efficiency of the Iron Dome, he emphasized.

The Zionist regime launched an attack on Gaza Strip on May 10, an aggression that lasted 12 days but was faced with a strong response from Palestinian Resistance groups. During these 12 days, the military branch of Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements responded to the Zionist attacks by using hundreds of advanced missiles and rockets and changing their war tactics.

According to the Zionist regime’s sources, more than 12,000 rockets and missiles targeted occupied lands and territories.

