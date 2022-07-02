  1. Politics
Jul 2, 2022, 11:00 AM

Hamas terms West Bank as strategic reserve of Resistance

Hamas terms West Bank as strategic reserve of Resistance

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Hamas' spokesman Fawzi Barhum has described the West Bank as a strategic reserve of Resistance.

Commenting on the recent battle between Resistance combatants and the Zionists' armed forces in Ramallah, Fawzi Barhum said that "we can count on the West Bank for an inclusive battle with the Zionists."

The spirit of revolutionism is well observed in the West Bank's combatants, he noted.

The residents of the West Bank are determined not to give up in reaction to the taken measure, he further noted.

The youth of the West Bank are taking responsibility in reaction to the invasion of the Zionists' settlers and armed forces, he underlined.

AMK/5528217

News Code 188633
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188633/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News