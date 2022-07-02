Hamas terms West Bank as strategic reserve of Resistance

Commenting on the recent battle between Resistance combatants and the Zionists' armed forces in Ramallah, Fawzi Barhum said that "we can count on the West Bank for an inclusive battle with the Zionists."

The spirit of revolutionism is well observed in the West Bank's combatants, he noted.

The residents of the West Bank are determined not to give up in reaction to the taken measure, he further noted.

The youth of the West Bank are taking responsibility in reaction to the invasion of the Zionists' settlers and armed forces, he underlined.

