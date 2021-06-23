Hamas warns Zionists against continuing raid in Sheikh Jarrah

Mohammad Hamada a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a speech put forward remarks regarding Zionist regime's aggression in ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ area in the occupied territories, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, he said, "We warn Zionist occupiers about the consequences of supporting Israeli settlers in ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ area."

Zionist regime soldiers and settlers do not have the right to violate the inalienable rights of Palestinian people in 'Sheikh Jarrah' area, he added.

Zionist settlers, with the support and green light of Israeli regime's military forces, are committing aggression against residents of ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ area, he said, adding, “If these hostile measures continue, we will witness occurrence of a new wave of intifada (uprising).”

Following the recent clashes erupted between Zionists and Palestinians in ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ area in the occupied lands and territories, a number of 20 Palestinians were seriously injured.

It should be noted that Palestinian Resistance groups have warned Zionists against continuation of aggression in ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ area in the occupied territories.

