“Afghanistan crisis has no military solution and none of the parties to the conflict can form a stable government,” the Research Center of Iran’s Parliament said in a Saturday tweet.

“If reaching a political agreement in Afghanistan face a deadlock due to lack of power, the country will once again be embroiled in a civil war and insecurity on Iran's borders will increase.”

"Iran should make more efforts to start inter-Afghan talks under the supervision of countries in the region", Research Center said.

“Iran's plan to resolve the political crisis can include four main items: "Reducing Violence and Immediate Firefighting, Starting Talks Between the Afghan Government and the #Taliban, Holding Early Elections, and Forming a Comprehensive National Government."

