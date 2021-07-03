  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2021, 5:09 PM

Parl. research center:

“Afghanistan crisis has no military solution"

“Afghanistan crisis has no military solution"

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – “Afghanistan crisis has no military solution and none of the parties to the conflict can form a stable government”, the Research Center of Iran’s Parliament said in its Twitter account.

“Afghanistan crisis has no military solution and none of the parties to the conflict can form a stable government,” the Research Center of Iran’s Parliament said in a Saturday tweet.

“If reaching a political agreement in Afghanistan face a deadlock due to lack of power, the country will once again be embroiled in a civil war and insecurity on Iran's borders will increase.”

"Iran should make more efforts to start inter-Afghan talks under the supervision of countries in the region",  Research Center said.

“Iran's plan to resolve the political crisis can include four main items: "Reducing Violence and Immediate Firefighting, Starting Talks Between the Afghan Government and the #Taliban, Holding Early Elections, and Forming a Comprehensive National Government."

RHM/5249528

News Code 175620
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175620/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News