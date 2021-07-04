Taliban never be able to take or rule Afghanistan: VP

In a tweet on Sunday, Afghan Vice President Saleh wrote, “I see a great & historic opportunity for unity. Every single community from all corners of the country asks Kabul for the deployment of the army & commandos.”

“This shows thirst 4 institutions & rule of law as people reject factionalism. Talibs won’t be able to take Afghanistan or rule. Never,” he added.

The Taliban have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks following the alleged withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, which has left dozens of districts to the group. Afghan government forces, of course, have been able to retake control of several districts from the Taliban.

This is while that with the beginning of the withdrawal of foreign occupiers led by American terrorists from Afghanistan, Washington is trying to use the growing insecurity in the country as an excuse for exploitation.

