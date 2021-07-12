Negotiations only solution to Afghan crisis: Abdullah

Speaking in a meeting with members of the delegation of the Afghan government who had travelled to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah Abdullah emphasized that negotiation is the only solution to get rid of the current deadlock in Afghanistan.

He seized this opportunity to thank the Afghan government’s delegation for their unsparing efforts and report of Tehran talks as well as the warm hospitality of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

“We have repeatedly stressed that there is no military solution to the Afghan problem. We welcome the joint final statement of the two sides in Tehran talks,” he stipulated.

Abdullah also said, “We call on Taliban to use the opportunity to prove its commitments to negotiating and resolving major national issues before it is too late.”

Yunus Qanuni, the Head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its hosting and hospitality.

It should be noted that in this round of talks, the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is being chaired by Yunus Qanuni, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, and the Taliban delegation is being led by Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office.

MA/5255977