Jul 4, 2021, 1:13 PM

Taliban take control of a military base in Kabul: report

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – A news network reported that Taliban have taken control of a military base in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 40 Taliban members were killed in Badakhshan province, northeastern Afghanistan.

Al Jazeera Arab News reported in a breaking news that Taliban Group managed to take control of a military base in Kabul in continuation of its advances to various parts of Afghanistan in recent days.

In the same direction, 40 Taliban military forces were killed in Badakhshan province. These people were killed in an airstrike launched by the Afghan army in this province.

Yesterday, more than 50 Taliban members were killed in an Afghan army airstrike in Helmand province.

The Taliban military forces have taken control of more than 50 districts in Afghanistan in recent days during a large-scale offensive and some districts have repeatedly been fallen between the Taliban and Afghan government forces. The government has so far been able to regain control of 10 districts, the report added.

