Taliban reportedly fail to capture Bagram base

According to reports coming out of Afghanistan, the Taliban militants staged an attack to take the recently evacuated Bagram American military base but their assault was repelled by Afghan security forces.

One Taliban member was killed and another wounded in the clashes, while no government forces were harmed in the operation.

The US troops left Bagram base which was the biggest US military base in Afghanistan last Friday after 20 years and handed it over to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

Afghan local sources have told Khaama Press that local residents of the Bagram district of Parwan province started plundering the military base soon after the last plane carrying US troops flew from the airbase.

Local people purportedly stormed the base and took away a great deal of equipment late on Friday night. Afghan National Army and Police now manning security of Bagram airbase, arrested some culprits and shot wounded others. The Afghan security personnel said that US troops flew and left the airbase without coordination or informing them which caused the plunder.

