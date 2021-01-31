Iran ready to facilitate talks between Taliban, Afaghan gov.

The visiting Taliban political delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed his satisfaction with the idea of forming a comprehensive government with the presence of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan, saying, "Political decisions cannot take place in a vacuum, and the formation of an inclusive government must take place in a participatory process, taking into account fundamental structures, institutions and laws such as the constitution."

He announced Iran's readiness to facilitate talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, adding, "The good people of Afghanistan are oppressed. The war and occupation of Afghanistan have caused great damage to them."

"I hope that all your efforts will be made to end the suffering of the people and to remove the pretexts of the occupiers by establishing peace in Afghanistan as soon as possible," Zarif noted.

Taliban delegation also presented a report on the peace process and inter-Afghan talks, stressing that Iran-Afghanistan relations have always been based on friendship and good neighborliness.

They expressed hope that with the establishment of peace and tranquillity in Afghanistan, the relations between the two countries will expand even more.

Referring to the destructive role of ISIL in Afghanistan and the region, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar expressed satisfaction with the process of inter-Afghan talks.

He called for the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups as essential to full peace in Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban spokesman, during the meeting, the situation in Afghanistan, inter-Afghan talks, the full implementation of the Doha agreement and the need for peace and security in Afghanistan and the region were discussed.

Saeed Khatibzadeh earlier announced that the head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Tehran upon the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Following the Taliban members' visit to Qatar, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it was aware of the visit.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry had said that the government was aware of the group's visit to Tehran and that Iran had previously informed the Afghan government about the visit and had received Kabul's views.

Taliban political delegation also met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Wednesday.

Iran will never recognize the group that wants to rule Afghanistan through war, said Ali Shamkhani in his meeting with the Taliban.

