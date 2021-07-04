Iranian, Pakistani, Turkish consulates closed in Balkh

The consulates of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan were closed following the deterioration of the security situation and the fall of several cities in Balkh province to the Taliban.

According to Afghan media, the consulates of the three countries have closed their visa issuance sector and diplomats have returned to Kabul.

Earlier, Farhad Azimi, the governor of Balkh, announced the closure of several consulates, including the consulates of Iran, Turkey and Russia in Mazar-i-Sharif.

According to Azimi, the Russian consulate has been moved to the area between the port of Hairatan and the city of Tirmidhi.

Earlier, the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS) announced that 127 cities in the country had fallen to the Taliban in the past two months and that the government had only managed to take 10 provinces out of Taliban control.

ZZ/FNA14000413000163