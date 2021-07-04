Problems in Afghanistan to be resolved by all ethnic groups

Speaking on Sunday, Ebrahim Azizi said that other countries should learn lessons from US experience in Afghanistan and do not seek to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and leave the developments of this country to Afghan people themselves.

By the decision of US President Joe Biden, the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops are scheduled to withdraw from Afghanistan in full after 20 years of their presence in Afghanistan, he added.

US troops are leaving Afghanistan as Taliban advance rapidly into the country's cities, raising concerns that even commander of US forces in Kabul, Scott Miller, has warned of a civil war in Afghanistan, he said, adding, “After years of spending in Afghanistan, Americans have no choice but to leave Afghanistan. At the same time, Islamic Republic of Iran announced that this country is not a place for US military forces to stay and that Afghanistan will surely become a swamp for them (Americans).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker described neighboring Iraq's situation as similar to Afghanistan and added that the West Asian region is not a place for Americans to be present and the United States should leave any country in the region that has a military base there.

Emphasizing that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan is a sign of their defeat, Azizi said that Americans failed in their goals and strategies in West Asia.

No country should interfere in political issues of Afghanistan and problems of this country should be resolved by its people only, so that “We recommend various groups in this country to pursue a policy of internal security with restraint,” Azizi added.

