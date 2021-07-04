'US root of crisis in Afghanistan'

He suggested the Afghan officials reconsider their stance and not regard Americans as the security provider in Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, 40 years after the beginning of the Afghan crisis, the situation is very worrying and the country is trapped in insecurity," he said.

Blaming the US for insecurity in Afghanistan, he added "The United States seeks to insinuate that there will be no security in Afghanistan without the presence of US troops."

He noted that since the announcement of the withdrawal of the Americans from Afghanistan, several explosions have taken place in Afghanistan.

"Even if we assume that ISIL is the cause of the unrest in Afghanistan, the whole world knows very well that the main supporter of ISIL is the US."

"The Americans repeatedly transported ISIL leaders from Syrian prisons to Israeli regime hospitals by helicopter," he added.

The Iranian MP referred to the recent trip of the Afghan President to the US, saying that "The Americans actually stated that they did not care about the situation in Afghanistan."

"The fact is that the United States is a source of insecurity in Afghanistan," he underscored.

"As in the past, Afghan officials must work to resolve this crisis with the help of their neighbors, especially Iran and Pakistan, and through numerous meetings with various factions of Afghanistan," he suggested

"Afghanistan's northern neighbors and Central Asian countries can also work for peace in Afghanistan," he added.

