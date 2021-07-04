Iran's principled policy is to support Afghan peace process

Vahid Jalalzadeh made the remarks in his meeting with Chairman of the Cultural Commission of the Afghan Parliament Amir Gul Shaheen.

Referring to the many commonalities between the two countries, including deep cultural ties and good relations between the two nations, Jalalzadeh said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan have cultural, religious, and historical similarities. We welcome the existing platforms for consensus and raising the level of cooperation between the two countries."

He announced the readiness of the Iranian Parliament to increase the level of consultation between the commissions of the two countries' parliaments, including the Cultural Commission, in order to exchange experiences in the fields of legislation, expansion of cultural and social relations.

Jalalzadeh also pointed to the presence of a significant number of Afghan citizens in Iran, saying, "Iran has provided equal conditions for Afghans to live within its means, and now Afghan students are studying in scientific and educational centers."

Elsewhere in his remarks, referring to the recent developments in Afghanistan, he said, "As the Leader said, Iran supports the interests of the Afghan people and will always stand by them on the path to lasting peace and stability."

He further emphasized the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations without foreign intervention, saying that the presence of foreign military forces in the region will lead to the spreading insecurity.

Referring to the history of cooperation between the two countries, Amir Gul Shaheen, for his part, considered the religious, historical, cultural and territorial commonalities of the two countries as a factor in strengthening the relations between Afghanistan and Iran.

He appreciated the support of the Leader and Iran to the government and people of Afghanistan, saying, "We will never forget the aid of the Islamic Republic of Iran in difficult days."

"Afghanistan belongs to all Afghan groups and parties, and the use of violence by any group is to the detriment of the Afghan people," he added referring to the recent developments in Afghanistan.

"We expect the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an influential country in the region, to assist the legitimate government and people of Afghanistan in establishing peace and stability in the country," he said.

ZZ/5249925