Tabriz-Ankara flight to start operation as of Oct. 31

The flight between Iran's Tabiz and Turkey's Ankara will start operating from October 31, Director General of East Azarbaijan Province Airports Ramin Azari said on Saturday.

The flights will be carried out once a week with the plane landing at Tabriz's Shahid Madani International Airport at 3:5 PM and taking off from the airport at 4 PM, Azari said.

Ramin Azari said, with the flight between Tabriz and the Turkish capital, the number of international flights from Tabriz airport has increased to four flights.

The aviation official further noted that the Tabriz-Istanbul flight was the busiest flight in Iran in half of this year.

