  1. Economy
Jun 29, 2021, 12:00 PM

Tehran, Yerevan to improve joint technological products

Tehran, Yerevan to improve joint technological products

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – During the second technology business meeting of Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies with Armenian businessmen and technologists in Yerevan, the two sides explored avenues to improve joint technological products.

As reported, Iran's VP for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari leading a delegation comprised of 50 Iranian companies attended the held business forum in Armenia.

The Iranian VP, during his visit, is scheduled to take part in a specialized meeting between Iranian companies and 120 Armenian companies in various technological fields, a specialized meeting between 15 Iranian companies and 40 Armenian companies in the field of communication and information technologies, and also to visit Armenian technological centers and infrastructures.

Iran has formed a technological team of companies active in the field of creative and IT industries to accelerate the process of exporting its knowledge-based products and services to Armenia and increase joint production between the two countries.

HJ/5246653

News Code 175455
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175455/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News