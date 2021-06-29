Tehran, Yerevan to improve joint technological products

As reported, Iran's VP for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari leading a delegation comprised of 50 Iranian companies attended the held business forum in Armenia.

The Iranian VP, during his visit, is scheduled to take part in a specialized meeting between Iranian companies and 120 Armenian companies in various technological fields, a specialized meeting between 15 Iranian companies and 40 Armenian companies in the field of communication and information technologies, and also to visit Armenian technological centers and infrastructures.

Iran has formed a technological team of companies active in the field of creative and IT industries to accelerate the process of exporting its knowledge-based products and services to Armenia and increase joint production between the two countries.

