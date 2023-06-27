  1. Economy
Flights between Iran's Tabriz, Armenia's Yerevan launched

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The Director-General of Iranian East Azerbaijan Province Airports announced the launching of the Tabriz-Yerevan flight.

Ramin Azari made the remarks while talking to reporters on Tuesday where he said that ASA Jet airline company has launched flights between Tabriz and Yerevan and vice versa. 

He stated that with the launch of this flight, the number of foreign flights of Tabriz airport has increased to five routes.

"Before this, international flights of this airport were made to Ataturk and Sabiha airports in Istanbul, Adana and Najaf," he added. 

Located in the northwest of Tabriz, Shahid Madani International Airport is open sky and works 24 hours a day.

