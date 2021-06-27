Pashinyan’s party wins 53.91% votes

The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21.9% of the vote, TASS reported.

"According to the final results, as many as 687,761 voters (53.91%) cast their vote for Civil Contract and 269,481 (21.9%) for the Armenia bloc," Central Election Commission’s Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

Besides Pashinyan’s party and Kocharyan’s bloc, the I Have Honor bloc of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan and ex-chief of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan joined the parliament with 5.22% of the vote.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20. A decision to hold the polls was made after political consultations between the authorities and some opposition parties in order to overcome the political crisis that was triggered by the military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kochyaryan’s Armenia bloc has announced that it would not recognize the election results and was considering plans of challenging them in the Constitutional Court.

ZZ/TASS