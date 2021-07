In a tweet on Sat., Abbas Bagherpour Iranian Envoy to Vienna wrote, “With the incessant follow ups and coordination made in this regard, Austrian Airlines (OS) resumed its direct flights en route Vienna-Tehran-Vienna."

Presently, these flights would be operated four days a week.

According to him, Iran National Flag Carrier (Iran Air) has scheduled flights en route Tehran-Vienna-Tehran on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

