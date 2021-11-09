Russia resumes its regular flights to Iran

Russia had halted its regular flights to other countries as of March 2020 during the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic in line with fighting against the disease.

According to the announcement of operational headquarters to prevent and combat COVID-19 in the Russian Federation, the country resumed its flights to Iran, the Bahamas, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand due to the alleviation of the disease in these countries effective as of Nov. 9.

Accordingly, there will be three flights on the Tehran-Moscow route in a week and vice versa as well as one flight on the Sochi-Tehran route in a week.

Anna Popova, Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare of Russia in her meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali expressed hope that considering the increase in the number of vaccination and controlling the pandemic in Iran, the two countries will witness the reopening the Russian borders to Iranian businesspeople, students and people.

