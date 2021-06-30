Iran, Armenia economic officials meet to discuss trade ties

In the meeting, Hamid Zadboom said Iran's TPOI is ready to hold a meeting of the Joint Industrial, Mining and Commercial Working Group in order to accurately identify the obstacles and problems facing bilateral trade and to take appropriate and effective decisions to tackle them.

The TPOI chairman appreciated the cooperation of the Armenian side for hosting an Iranian exhibition in Armenia in June this year and described as necessary the continuation of trade events in both countries and the sending and receiving of trade delegations to better introduce export capabilities and exchange information on the needs of the markets on both sides.

Zadboom, who is also Iran deputy industry minister considered the removal of non-tariff barriers and reducing logistics and transportation costs along with the expansion of the scope of the preferential trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union as an important factor in increasing the level of trade relations between the two countries and called for discussing those issues within the framework of the joint working group.

Armenian Deputy Economy Minister Varos Simonyan, for his part, welcomed the holding of a joint Industry, Mining and Trade Working Group at the earliest and announced his readiness to hold expert talks during the meetings of the joint working group between the two countries.

Simonyan also said that given Armenia's shared borders with Iran and its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union it is considered as a bridge for Iranian traders with the Eurasian Union.

He also stressed Armenia's support for a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Union.

