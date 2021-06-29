Cuba strongly rejects US air raids in Syria, Iraq

"#Cuba strongly rejects US air raids on Syrian and Iraqi territories, which are a flagrant violation of International Law and the @UN Charter," Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs has twitted in reaction to the US bombing of the Hashd al Shaabi positions in Iraq.

In early hours of Monday, news media in Iraq and Syria reported unidentified airstrikes on targets in the Bukmal area on the Syrian-Iraqi border, and minutes later it was revealed that the attack had targetd a logistics base belonging to the Iraqi Al-Hashd al-Shabi or PMU 14 Brigade.

Minutes later, the Pentagon issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack.

Four Iraqi forces were killed in the attack. Resistance groups in Iraq yesterday issued several statements yesterday to strongly condemn the air raids and declared that they would take revenge. The Iraqi government and foreign ministry also condemned the strikes.

KI