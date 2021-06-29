Iraqi people chant "Down with US" in funeral of PMU martyrs

Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, Faleh al-Fayadh, the head of the Hashd al-Shabi, Abu Fadak Al-Mohammedawi chief of staff of Hashd al-Shabi and Hadi al-Amiri, Head of the al-Fatah Coalition in the Iraqi Parliament were among the prominent figure attended the ceremony.

Upon his arrival, the mourners greeted Abu Fadakand chanted, "O Abu Fadak, take revenge."

Chanting "Down with America" and "Down with Israel", the attendees condemned the US attack on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) that was a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security.

They also called on Iraqi Resistance groups to give a decisive response to the US move.

Monday’s aerial attacks by the US warplanes have sparked widespread condemnation on the part of Iraqi resistance forces, the Armed forces of Iraq as well as political figures.

The new round of US attacks on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Shabi came as political parties and groups continue to demand the withdrawal of Americans from Iraqi soil.

