Iraqi presidency condemns US airstrikes on PMU positions

The Iraqi presidency stressed in a statement that Iraq condemns the targeting of a base on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The statement called the attack a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and national security, saying that this attack undermines national efforts to achieve security and stability in the country.

Through diplomatic efforts, Iraq strongly supports dialogue and contacts with various parties to ensure the security, stability and sovereignty of the country, the statement read.

On Monday, the US Department of Defense announced that US warplanes had launched airstrikes on positions in the Al Bukamal region on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The aerial attacks by the US warplanes have sparked widespread condemnation on the part of Iraqi resistance forces, the Armed forces of Iraq as well as political figures.

The new round of US attacks on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Shabi came as political parties and groups continue to demand the withdrawal of Americans from Iraqi soil.

ZZ/FNA14000408000143