US attacks aim to weaken Iraq, Syria against terrorism

Hezbollah's statement also reads "The action of the American warplanes is a clear violation of the sovereignty of the two friendly countries (Syria and Iraq)."

Last night, US fighter jets targeted three positions of Iraqi Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Hashd in Al-Qa'im within Iraq's borders.

The PMU said in a statement that their forces were stationed in the area to prevent ISIL terrorists from infiltrating into Iraq while adding that four of their fighters were martyred in the US airstrikes.

Contrary to US claims, the targeted areas did not contain any weapons depots or similar equipment.

Following the attack, PMU issued a statement declaring that their forces preserve the right to retaliate.

Brigadier General Yahya Rassoul, the spokesman for PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, said in a statement that the US attacks were a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

