Reactions in Iraq to US airstrikes on PMU positions

The last night's aerial attacks by the US warplanes have sparked widespread condemnation on the part of Iraqi resistance forces, the Armed forces of Iraq as well as political figures.

The new round of US attacks on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Shabi came as political parties and groups continue to demand the withdrawal of Americans from Iraqi soil.

Iraqi resistance groups:

Shortly after the attacks were reported, Iraqi resistance groups issued a joint statement to condemn the airstrikes, vowing to take revenge from the US occupying troops.

"We have repeatedly stated that the continued US military presence in Iraq is in conflict with the Iraqi constitution," the joint statement said adding, "Therefore, we will no longer remain silent in the face of US hostile actions and aggression against Iraqis."

The statement also warned the Americans to wait for revenge. The resistance group added that they will hold the Americans to account for their crimes vowing to revenge the martyrdom of their fighters.

Katayib Seyyed al-Shuhada:

Prior to the Iraqi resistance forces' joint statement, Katayib Seyyed al-Shuhada said in a statement that, "From now on, our war with the American occupiers will be unlimited. The first step in this regard is to target the aggressive fighterjets in the Iraqi sky."

Iraqi lawmaker Al-Rubaye:

“Ayub al-Rubaye, a lawmaker at the Iraqi parliament's Security and Defense Committee, said "US forces have no plans to leave Iraq. This is while a piece of legislation approved in the parliament emphasizes the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign forces."

He added that "Despite the fact that various parts of Iraqi society and political groups want the Americans to leave their country, the evidence shows that Washington is reluctant to do so."

Fateh Alliance Leader Hadi al-Amiir:

Hadi Al-Amiri, the leader of the Badr Organization and the Fateh Alliance in Iraqi Palrimanet also condemned the US attacks as aggression. Al-Amiri said that "The fact is that our stance on Americans is quite clear. We believe that US troops must leave Iraq."

"Under no circumstances will we accept the occupation of our territory. We do not want to have any military relations with the United States. This position is un alterable," the Fateh leader also said.

He further underlined "If the American troops do not leave Iraq peacefully, we will force them to leave Iraq through our resistance."

Armed Forces of Iraq spokesman:

The Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, the military spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said, "The US attack violates the sovereignty of Iraq and we will carry out necessary consultations [in that regard]."

The spokesman condemned the airstrikes, saying that they are unacceptable.

Fateh Alliance:

Fateh Alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri also issued a statement to strongly condemn the US airstrikes against PMU positions.

The statement said that "coward" airstrikes showed the US anger towards the military parade carried out by the PMU along with the Iraqi armed forces few days ago.

"This incident proves once again the futility of the presence of American forces and their threat to the security and stability of Iraq, and that it wants Iraq to remain unstable. Therefore, the government must implement the legislation of the parliament and must not hesitate to expel foreign troops, especially the Americans," Fateh said.

The Popular Mobilization Units or Forces (PMU/PMF)

Hashd Shabi or the Popular Mobilization Units or Forces (PMU/PMF) reacted to the last night attacks by the US on their positions in Syria's BuKamal region on the border with Iraq in a statement, saying four PMU fighters were martyred in the attacks.

While condemning the attack and offering condolences to the families of the martyrs, the PMU stressed the right to retaliate against the attacks and to punish the perpetrators on Iraqi soil.

The statement stressed that the attacks were aimed at weakening Iraq and its security forces and PMU forces.

The PMU forces noted that the entire world witnessed the sacrifices their forces made in fighting ISIL and eradicating its danger to the world, noting that the US attacks took place to support terrorist groups.

The statement further praised the Iraqi government's stance and its efforts to clarify the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country, emphasizing its support for the full sovereignty of Iraq.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba:

Hujjat al-Islam Ali al-Asadi, the chairman of the Political Council of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance movement wrote on his Twitter account that the US airstrikes were carried out to show Washington's anger at the PMU military parade few days ago by targeting Iraqi PMU border guards.

