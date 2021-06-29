Biden reiterates anti-Iranian claims in meeting with Rivlin

According to the report, Joe Biden told Reuven Rivlin that as long as he is the President, Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.

These claims come while Tehran has repeatedly announced that it has no intention to build nuclear weapons as it has been banned by a religious Fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

The US President also noted that Washington is committed to maintaining the security of the Israeli regime, adding that he was looking forward to meeting with the new prime minister, Naftali Bennett.

Reuven Rivlin expressed satisfaction with Biden's remarks against Iran, saying that Israel has no greater friend than the United States.

Elsewhere in his remarks during the meeting, Biden referred to the US attack on Monday morning on the PMU positions on the Iraqi-Syrian border and said that he personally ordered the recent attacks on positions of PMU in Iraq and Syria.

