Jun 28, 2021, 7:46 PM

US forces launch unprecedented movements in Ain al-Assad

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported unprecedented movements and security measures by US troops at Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq for fear the of being attacked by Iraqi Resistance group.

Accordingly, Iraqi sources announced the unprecedented security measures by US troops at Iraq's Ain al-Assad airbase, Al-Ahad News reported.

The sources said that US forces inside Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Baghdadi district in western Al Anbar province have taken unprecedented measures in order to obtain information about reaction of Iraqi Resistance forces.

Iraqi sources emphasized that Americans have taken strictest security measures and are on full alert for fear of a reaction from Iraqi Resistance forces.

According to the report, these measures include massive flight of American helicopters over Ain al-Assas airbase in Iraq.

It should be noted that recent US airstrikes on the positions of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, on Iraqi-Syrian border have provoked a wave of reactions and condemnation from Iraqis, so that the Iraqi Resistance groups are emphasizing a strong and fierce response.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175430/

